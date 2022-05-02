The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will remain mostly cloudy as a round of light rain arrives late tonight. The best chance for rain will be south of Green Bay. Otherwise, quiet weather is expected with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Rain showers will favor the southern portion of the area mainly during the morning. Skies will begin to clear across the north for the second half of the day. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 40s to lower 50s with a northeast breeze.

Mostly sunny skies will return on Wednesday with highs well into the 50s. Another storm system looks to pass just to our south late Thursday into Friday with highs in the 50s & 60s. Warmer air then takes hold this weekend and early next week with highs in the 60s and a few 70s.