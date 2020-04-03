Rain Friday night, sunny weather this weekend

Clouds are expected tonight with rain showers expected Friday evening and continuing into the early morning hours on Saturday. There could be a light wintry mix for areas especially northwest of Shawano. Lows tonight will cool into the low to middle 30s with a wind turning out of the northwest. Rainfall totals will add up to a few tenths of an inch.

Skies will clear out by early Saturday morning with abundant sunshine throughout the day. It will be a cooler day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s which is seasonal for this time of the year. A breezy wind early in the day will lighten through the afternoon. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine once again with highs in the lower 50s.

Scattered rain showers enter the forecast again on Monday with temperatures warming into the middle 50s. More showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday with highs reaching for the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will turn breezy on Wednesday with spotty rain chances continuing. Cooler, but seasonal temperatures are expected in the 40s late next week.