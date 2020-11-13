Rain late tomorrow, breezy weekend ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Mostly clear skies will last through tonight with winds steady out of the south at 5 mph. Overnight lows will remain chilly in the 20s.

Saturday will start dry with lots of sunshine, however clouds will build in the afternoon. Showers arrive in the evening with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Breezy conditions can be expected as well with wind out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Showers from late Saturday will last into early parts of Sunday. A wintry mix could mix in as well with high temperatures in the low 40s. Winds could be gusting over 40 mph midday on Sunday for the Packers game.

Winds will calm down slightly for Monday, but some spotty flurries should be expected in Northeast Wisconsin. Later on in the week temperatures could rebound near 50 degrees.