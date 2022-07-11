The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms scattered across the area this evening will come to an end before midnights. Skies will start to clear late with lows in the 60s for most areas. Winds will turn out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunshine to start the day will give way to increasing clouds for the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will develop again for the second half of the day. Highs will reach for the upper 70s to lower 80s with a northwest breeze.

Cooler and less humid air will arrive Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Warmer and slightly more humid air will build back into Wisconsin on Friday and bring a chance for rain to parts of the state. We’ll begin the weekend with more chances for rain with drier conditions on Sunday. Highs should get another boost early next week into the middle 80s.