The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s for lows as clouds gradually increase. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: A storm system moving through Wisconsin will bring rain to our area by the afternoon. Further west, this system will bring accumulating snow which could make travel slippery west of Wausau. It’ll be a windy day with south winds at 10-25 mph.

Strong winds will be possible on Wednesday as temperatures remain in the 20s for many areas. It’ll be cool again as December begins Thursday, but we get a quick bump in temperatures on Friday. Other than a chance for light rain or snow Saturday night, the weekend looks dry with highs in the low to middle range of the 30s.