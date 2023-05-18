The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are in that awkward phase of the calendar where you need a light jacket in the morning, and then shorts weather comes along in the afternoon.

Temperatures warming up Thursday, that is, if you’re away from Lake Michigan. Winds shifting to the south will take up highs to the lower and middle 70s, while the lakeshore counties will be in the 50s and 60s. That wind will be up around 10 to 25 miles per hour. As far as the sky, wildfire smoke will bring a hazy look to the sunshine followed by increasing afternoon clouds.

It’s going to rain tonight. A cold front will bring widespread late evening and overnight rain and thundershowers. The severe weather threat is minimal given the timing of the rain, but we could see central Wisconsin get a strong storm that may run into our area after it forms. The low temperatures will not be as cold tonight, down to 54 degrees.

Cooler than normal temperatures behind this cold front on Friday. Highs fall a bit to the upper 50s and lower 60s with a NW wind. Any sunshine that we can squeeze out of the day will be hazy again with wildfire smoke – plus some hit/miss showers are possible, but not all day long.

The wildfire smoke should clear out Saturday when we get mostly sunny conditions to emerge. Looks like a great day in the lower 70s!

Sunday will also be mostly sunny, with a small chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon. Highs around 70 to round out the weekend.