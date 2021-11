GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one of the most well-known Thanksgiving dinner events is being held at one of the most iconic locations in the United States.

Since 1983, Christian Outreach Ecumenical Ministry has been providing Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of people at Lambeau Field, a meal that some might otherwise go without. While the dinner has to be modified again this year to keep the community safe, those in charge say that last year's success will continue, "We knew we had to do it again this year. Delivery. And it went so well last year and we knew the need was still in the community that we decided to up it, so we're delivering 2,500 meals this year," said Jessica Zeitler, President of Christan Outreach.