Rain likely tonight, cooler weather by the weekend

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will build into the area through the evening and overnight hours. Rain will become likely through the overnight hours as well. The best chance for rain tonight will be south of Hwy. 64. Severe weather is not expected to be widespread tonight, but a few storms south of Green Bay could contain gusty winds and heavy rain. It will be a muggy night with lows in the upper 60s.





Most of the rain will wrap up by early Tuesday morning. Clouds will begin to depart through the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. With an east winds temperatures near the lake will be in the 70s.

More storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday as a warm front moves north through the area. Those rain chances could linger through the day north of Green Bay on Wednesday. The rest of the area should see some sunshine make a return as highs reach for the upper 80s to lower 90s with a breezy southwest wind. Highs remain well into the 80s on Thursday with scattered showers and storms with another rain chance by Friday.

Cooler and less humid air filters in this weekend with highs in the 70s. Both Saturday and Sunday are looking dry with a good amount of sunshine. By next Monday another chance for showers and storms will enter the forecast.

