The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

6PM Weather Update: Scattered shower’s and imbedded thunder showers have built into our area, mainly south of Green Bay with spotty showers to the North. This is along a cold front that became stationary this afternoon, which is why I’m thinking we could still see some shower activity into the early overnight. Clouds will stick around before fading by the morning. Overnight low temperatures in the low 50s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny with temperatures cooling off into the upper 60s as the front should finally move out and bring in NE winds. A fair weather cloud build in the afternoon, but we should stay dry. Overnight, partly cloud with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Monday starts off sunny, before our next weather maker arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Otherwise, an above average temperature trend arrives late week as temperatures reach the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday.