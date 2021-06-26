Rain lingers for tonight

Tonight: Light rain showers are expected to continue. Could see a brief break in the rain before midnight before more showers move in. Additional rainfall will likely be in the range of 0.25″ to 0.5″ with some locally higher amounts. Dense fog will possibly form along the lakeshore. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow: A few morning showers will be in the region. By lunchtime, that rain will finally exit Northeast Wisconsin. Some sun could work back in for the afternoon and evening, but it will be mainly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Next Week: Temperatures will get back to around normal starting off Monday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday. Colder air follows for Thursday with a breezy close to the week.

