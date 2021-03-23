Rain looking likely by Tuesday night

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds a plenty across the state Tuesday as an area of rain and clouds draws near. Daytime rain chances will be low as a few isolated light showers or sprinkle may fall, but the better rain chance holds off until the evening. East winds will go from 5 to 15 miles per hour, and that means it will be a cooler by the lake scenario again today. Highs by the water in the very low 50s, while elsewhere it will make it to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain will be likely tonight, especially after 7pm and through the overnight hours. Winds will be picking up from 10 to 20 miles per hour, but temperatures should remain mild with a low of 48 degrees.

The rain and breezy wind continues into Wednesday. Scattered showers will come at us with an off/on basis from the morning into the early evening. It gets slightly cooler, but not bad at 54 degrees.