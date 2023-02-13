From Storm Team 5…

Monday night holds mainly clear skies, but it won’t be cold. We can’t rule out a patch of fog as we cool to near 32 degrees.

Another day of potential record setting temperatures Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. The difference will be the clouds moving in during the morning, then rain showers through the afternoon and night.

Plan on about 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain, with isolated spots up to 0.75″.

Wednesday will be a breezy and drier day with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The next shot at accumulating snow will be on Thursday — the track of this storm storm at this early point would suggest enough to shovel, but stay tuned.

We will fine tune this storm once the rain from Tuesday evening clears.