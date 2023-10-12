The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Most of the day will be dry Thursday, but the focus will turn to rain showers tonight, Friday, and Saturday morning with a single storm system. During this time, a total of 1 to 3 inches of rainfall will come down in northeast Wisconsin. Here is the latest prediction:

Today, increasing clouds and winds slowly picking up. The high will be 58 degrees. ENE winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

This evening, rain will work into southern counties first, then push north through the night. Breezy winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour. The low is 47 degrees.

Friday will be rainy and windy. The most rain will come down during the second-half of the day. The high is 52 degrees.

Cool, windy and rainy Saturday morning. The rain will pull away for most by the afternoon, just leaving a chance for light, lake-effect rain across the far north and immediate lakeshore. The high is 53 degrees.

Cool and cloudy for most on Sunday. A few lake effect showers may be noted again by the lakeshore and near the UP of Michigan, but most stay dry. The high is 55 degrees.