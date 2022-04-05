The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Areas of patchy fog out there Tuesday morning, and other areas where the low clouds didn’t quite lower to the ground. Some of that fog may linger by the lakeshore into the afternoon while other locations will have that fog go away in the morning. Plan on generally cloudy conditions otherwise. Highs away from the lakeshore will be in the low to mid 40s, and upper 30s by the water.

It’s a very high chance for rain tonight. Scattered showers will move in during the late evening and overnight. Low temperatures will not be all that low – around 40 degrees and staying fairly steady.

The rain ends early tomorrow, before daybreak. The morning of Wednesday will feature some sunshine with more clouds and scattered rain showers in the afternoon/evening. Breezy winds also take hold in the afternoon out of the south/southwest. That should help takes highs into the lower 50s, with mid 40s by the lakeshore.