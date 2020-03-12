Rain moves in, winds pick up

From Storm Team 5…

Patchy fog out there to start off Thursday from the recent snow melt and light winds. That will continue into the morning prior to rain moving in.

Scattered rain showers approach through the mid to late morning hours – with the chance for wet weather continuing through the early evening. High temperatures will be in the 40s, coolest by Lake Michigan and up north. Some 50s will be possible south of Appleton.

Rainfall totals could end up being between 0.5″ and 1.0″ for the Fox Valley, Green Bay and communities to the northwest. Further south and by the lake may get the lower amounts with breaks built in to the rain.

Evening showers taper off, then gusty west winds begin to pick up tonight. With overnight lows dropping just below freezing it’s possible some icing may come about as that rain and melted snow freezes over. The low is 30 degrees.

Friday brings windy weather with a west breeze from 20 to 40 miles per hour. Sunshine will begin to emerge with a high of 40 degrees.

Filtered sunshine on Saturday with high, thin clouds. Seasonal temps in the mid and upper 30s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and dry again with a high of 40.