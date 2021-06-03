Rain moves through Thursday night, near record highs Saturday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through this evening. Some storms could produce heavy rain. Otherwise, look for a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Friday: Any lingering early morning rain showers will come to an end as skies clear for the afternoon. It’ll be a very warm day with highs pushing into the upper 80s to low 90s away from the lakeshore. It’ll be a breezy day with southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Heat and humidity will be the rule this weekend with mainly sunny skies. The record high in Green Bay on Saturday is 93°. Temperatures will remain well into the 80s next week with a small rain chance on Monday before more scattered storms chances enter the forecast for the middle of the week.