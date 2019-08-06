Rain moving out; more sunshine Tuesday

After an unsettled afternoon and evening on Monday with a round of strong to severe storms across the area we are now looking at that rain moving out this evening. We will have clearing skies late tonight with lows in the 60s. Areas of fog are possible.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a very small chance for rain showers during the afternoon. It will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the 80s away from the lake.

More showers and storms are possible on Wednesday as another cold front pushes through the area. Behind that front cooler and less humid conditions move in meaning highs Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.