Rain once again for tonight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Unfortunately, the rain will be with us once again for tonight. The bigger difference is that this will be more of a soaking rain throughout much of the night with a low-pressure system to our south. Almost everyone can expect at least a half-inch of rainfall. Lows will be in the 40s.

Rain will linger into Sunday. It will be much more spotty though meaning it will be cloudy for most of the time to close the weekend. Highs into the low 50s.

That occluded low-pressure system will continue to remain close by to our east on Monday. This could bring Northeast Wisconsin a few showers but for the most part another gray and cloudy day.

April 50s are here to stay into next week. Some sun could return mid-week to break our streak of cloudy and rainy days.