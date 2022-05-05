The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: High pressure well to our north will keep our area dry as rain showers pass to our south. Clouds will move through at times with lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be light out of the east.

Friday: Sunshine will mix in with cloud cover as the week comes to an end. Highs will be cooler lakeside, but inland, highs will reach for the 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

The weekend will begin with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. By Sunday, most of the daylight hours will be dry. There is a slight chance for a shower or storm late in the day. As we head into next week high temperatures will continue to warm with a stretch of 70s expected! There will be a few scattered showers and storms on Tuesday and possibly again on Wednesday.