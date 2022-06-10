The latest Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Partly cloudy, early evening showers. Low: 57 Winds: Light and variable

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, afternoon thunderstorms. High: 72 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Chance of lingering AM showers, partly cloudy. High: 70 Winds: SW 6-10 mph

Rain chances begin again this evening, as a chance for some scattered showers start, and carry into the early morning hours tomorrow. By Saturday afternoon, thunderstorms roll through the viewing area, but temperatures remain seasonable for June. Showers continue in the early morning hours on Sunday, but clearing skies are on their way back Sunday afternoon.