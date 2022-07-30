The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tomorrow starts off fairly nice: warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies. The humidity returns to the forecast as well to end your weekend. Tomorrow night, spotty thunderstorms move into Northeast Wisconsin and will continue for the start of your August on Monday.

Tuesday is looking to be the nicest day next week, with mostly sunny skies, 80 degree temperatures, and low humidity.

The heat, humidity, and storm chances return for Wednesday! 92 degrees and tropical-feel dew points are the perfect mix to create the thunderstorm chances that we will see mid-week.

Spotty shower chances remain in the forecast to end your week next week and kick-start your weekend.