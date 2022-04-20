The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Wednesday: Clouds returned through the overnight and will be with us all day. Rain showers from the west will arrive late today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be blustery out of the south and southeast at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Rain showers will continue through the first half of the night with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25-0.75″ for most of the area.

A beautiful spring day is in the forecast for Thursday as highs push to near 60 with lots of sun! Spotty rain showers and cooler air quickly returns Friday. An isolated shower or storm will be possible on Saturday, but with some sunshine at times, highs will get a big boost in the 70s for the first time since mid-October! Rain showers will wrap up early Sunday. After that, we cool down again with temperatures dipping into the 40s by Tuesday.