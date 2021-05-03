Rain showers come to an end, but cool air sticks around

Tonight: Scattered rain showers will come to an end as we head through the overnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s. Winds will stay out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Drier weather is in the forecast, but clouds will likely hang tough especially the first half of the day. Highs temperatures will remain on the cool side in the 50s with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

Very small rain chances are in the forecast Wednesday through Friday with temperatures holding steady in the mid to upper 50s for highs. The weekend looks to bring drier weather, but the clouds will stick around with temperatures in the 50s.

