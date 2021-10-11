Rain showers continue, then trending cooler for the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are expected at times this evening and tonight. Skies will remain cloudy with lows in the 50s to low 60s. A few storms could produce heavy rain, but the severe weather threat is low.

Tuesday: Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with some rain showers in the morning. The rain will taper during the early afternoon hours. It’ll remain mild with highs well into the 60s with a westerly wind.

Clouds will stick around on Wednesday with our next rain chance arriving late in the day. Thursday is shaping up to be a really nice day with more sun and highs in the middle 60s. There’s some uncertainty about another system for Friday which could bring a chance for rain as we wrap up the week. Cooler air then arrives across Wisconsin this weekend as highs will be closer to where we should be this time of the year in the 50s.