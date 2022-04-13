The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will move through the area as a cold front arrives from the west. A few downpours are possible, but the severe threat is looking low. Winds will pick up through the night as temperatures fall into the 30s.

Thursday: Drier weather will arrive on strong west and southwest winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area for winds that could gust to 45 mph. Highs will be much colder with more locations in the 40s.

The week ends with more wind and chilly temperatures. Not much will change on Saturday as it’ll remain cool, but we can expect the blustery conditions to ease back. Easter Sunday starts dry with some sun, but our next system arrives late in the day which will bring snow showers to the area Sunday night into Monday. That snow could mix some rain on Monday with highs in the middle 40s. Expect a dry day on Tuesday with another chance for a rainy mix for the middle of next week.