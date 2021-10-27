Rain showers move in Thursday, then looking good for Halloween

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Cloud cover will build in through the overnight as lows cool into the 40s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Skies will be cloudy with an isolated light rain shower possible early in the day. Rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Rain showers will wrap up Friday morning and we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky and a blustery north wind. The weekend is shaping up to be very nice! We’ll have highs in the mid to upper 50s. Halloween could get a bit blustery as a cold front arrives late in the day. We start November with some quiet weather, but it’ll be chilly with highs only in the lower 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

