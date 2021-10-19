Rain showers move in Wednesday followed by much cooler air

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds late in the overnight. Low temperatures will cool into the 40s and low 50s with a southwest wind.

Wednesday: Look for cloudy skies with spotty rain showers early in the day. We’ll see more showers and even a few storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 50s north to near 70 south with a northeast wind.

Rain showers will wrap up during the morning on Thursday as winds increase out of the north late in the day. That will bring in cooler air for the rest of the week with highs in the lower 50s. It’ll remain seasonably cool through the afternoon with the next rain chance arriving late Sunday. Temperatures will steadily increase early next week with highs in the middle 60s possible next Tuesday.