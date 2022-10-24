The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies can be expected with rain showers developing through the overnight. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees with a south wind.

Tuesday: A cold front arriving from the west will bring more rain chances to the area. Widespread rain is likely east of the Fox Valley. Winds out of the south early in the day will turn out of the west as the cold front pushes through.

The rest of the week is looking very pleasant with highs near seasonal averages in the mid to upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend is looking fantastic with lots of sun and highs in the upper 50s. An early look at the Halloween forecast shows highs in the upper 50s with a small chance for light rain showers.