The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: If you’re out and about the area this evening you’ll have quiet weather conditions. Clouds will gradually return through the night as our next storm system approaches. Lows will cool into the 50s for most areas with a light south wind.

Wednesday: Rain showers will be approaching southern areas to begin the day. On and off rain showers will be possible across the rest of the area for the afternoon. A rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s with a south breeze.

Temperatures return to average on Thursday and Friday under a partly sunny sky. Another round of light rain will impact the area at times to begin the weekend followed by a drier Sunday. Highs to start next week will begin in the middle 70s Monday, then 80s start to look more likely by Tuesday.