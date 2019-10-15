Rain showers tonight, strong winds Wednesday

Low pressure will move east of Wisconsin this evening which will turn our winds out of the west and northwest tonight. Clouds will hang around during the overnight with on and off rain showers expected. Low temperatures will be in the lower 40s with winds sustained at 10-15 mph with higher gusts for Door county.

Wind forecast Wednesday morning with potential gusts

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Door county from 3:00 AM Wednesday until 7:00 PM. Wind gusts could range from 35-50 mph. The rest of the day will feature rain showers coming to an end early in the day, then expected drier weather by the afternoon with some breaks in the clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with north winds sustained at 15-30 mph.

Wind Advisory until 7:00 PM for Door county

By Thursday winds will begin to lighten with more sunshine anticipated. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Temperatures then begin to increase by Friday as highs bump into the upper 50s with plenty of sun. Our next chance for rain arrives late Friday and continues into early Saturday.