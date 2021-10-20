Rain showers Wednesday night, cool & blustery Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and storms will be with us through the overnight. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with a northeast breeze.

Thursday: Cloudy skies and lingering rain showers will be with us to start the day as this storm system moves eastward. By the afternoon, we should see skies start to clear from north to south with blustery north winds. It’ll be a cool day with highs in the 50s.

A few sprinkles are possible to the north with lots of clouds on Friday. The weekend will feature cool temperatures as highs only get into the lower range of the 50s. We’ll try to bounce back up into the mid and upper 50s by the middle of next week.