The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

As the morning starts, air temperatures and roads are cold enough across the far north around the Highway 8 corridor where an early wintry mix or light snow contributed to slippery travel. This could linger until 8am when temperatures warm above freezing.

The rest of the area Wednesday will experience lots of clouds and on/off rain showers. The best window for rain will be before 5pm – and some thunder may be mixed into those showers in southern counties. Temperatures won’t change much today, topping out in the middle 40s. ESE winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Some light rain or sprinkles could still linger this evening and overnight, but the chance is much smaller than during the day. Otherwise mostly to partly cloudy skies and a low of 35 degrees.

Plan on windy weather Thursday. We’ll get sun out in the morning, possibly a few more pm clouds – especially up north. Those clouds across the far north could even have some snowflakes from Lake Superior. The high goes up a touch to 48 degrees.