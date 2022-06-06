The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Monday: Rain showers to start the day will begin to taper as we head through the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s for most areas. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy through the night. Lows will dip into the 40s across the north, 50s for the Fox Valley and lakeshore. Some areas of fog may develop late tonight along the lake and bayshore.

Sunshine returns for Tuesday with highs back in the 70s. Another round of rain showers will move in for the middle of the week which will bring in slightly cooler air to the area. We get another dry day Thursday before spotty rain showers move in late in the week. Highs by next weekend look to hold steady in the low to middle 70s.