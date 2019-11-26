Rain, snow, and wind arrives Tuesday evening

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Mostly cloudy for Tuesday as clouds increase ahead of our next storm system. It’s possible a few pockets of drizzle develop during the day, but widespread rain is not expected. Temperatures will enter the low 40s for highs.

Rain and snow arrives this evening! It will begin as light rain and snow a little after 5pm in the southern sections first, then overspread to the north and intensify later tonight. Temperatures will rise overnight, starting in the upper 30s. Winds will start to become a factor as breezy ENE from 15 to 30 miles per hour.

Rain and snow showers will cut through northeast Wisconsin from the morning of Wednesday into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s. Wind turn to the NW and become blustery! Expect a wind speed for the second half of the day from 20 to 40 miles per hour.

24 hour snow accumulation totals will vary for our communities from north to south. A tight gradient is forecast through Shawano, Oconto, and Marinette counties where areas to the northwest have the potential to receive heavy wet snow. Rain and a wrap around dusting of snow expected for the southern-half of the area and lakeshore.

Thanksgiving on Thursday will be much nicer, partly sunny skies, lighter winds and a high of 35 degrees.

Another system to watch will be #2 of the week, arriving Friday night through the weekend where we will be picking up more rain and snow accumulation.