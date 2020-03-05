Rain, snow, and wind Thursday

From Storm Team 5…

A storm system shifting through the state will bring scattered rain and snow showers for Thursday. Here is what you can expect for the morning:

To the south: Scattered snow/rain showers, eventually favoring more rain as temperatures rise. Little to no snow accumulation that will melt off quickly.

Up north: Wet snow showers mixing with rain at times. Wet snow may accumulate a bit, about 1″ to 2″ could fall up north that will melt off a bit in the afternoon.





More spotty rain and snow showers will shift through during the late afternoon and evening. Accumulation less than an inch. It will also be breezy with a high near 40 degrees.

Tonight, spotty showers will end before midnight – then winds really crank up overnight. Lows go down to 25 degrees.

Windy as we get the day going on Friday. That wind subsides for the afternoon with lots of afternoon sunshine. A cooler high of 36 degrees.

Saturday looks very nice. Sunshine with a high of 49 degrees. The only downside is a breezy wind.

Breezy again Sunday, but warmer. Mostly sunny and 55 degrees.