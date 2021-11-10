Rain, snow, and windy conditions to wrap up the week, chilly this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Cloudy skies and a few light rain showers will move through during the night. Winds will increase as well out of the southeast at 10-25 mph with higher gusts possible. Lows will be mild with most of the area in the 40s.

Thursday: Skies will be cloud with scattered rain showers on Veterans Day. It’ll be a windy day as well with highs in the lower 50s early in the day. By the afternoon, much cooler air will rush in on west to southwest winds.

That chilly air will switch lingering rain showers over to flurries or light snow on Friday with no accumulation expected. Highs will be near 40. It remains cool this weekend with our next chance for light snow Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The snow should be out of the area just before the Packer home game. Next week will begin cool in the 30s before a brief warmup returns with highs near 50 for the middle of next week.