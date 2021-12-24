Rain/Snow chances through Christmas weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A grey and mild Christmas eve for us this year! Big travel concerns are NOT anticipated, however, in the morning there could be a light wintry mix to develop to the north. The rest of the area will see some drizzle or spotty light rain showers develop from the late morning into the evening. Highs will enter the 40s!

Tonight that evening drizzle will go away and there will be a partly cloudy sky for Santa when he arrives overnight. We keep mild temps around with a low of 29 degrees.

Christmas morning will start with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. The high is 36 degrees. After 4pm, there will be a chance for light snow – especially up north. An inch or less will come down with this light round, and the highest totals will line up to the far north.

Mainly dry conditions around on Sunday with partly sunny skies and a high of 33 degrees. Things change late in the evening and overnight when more snow or a wintry mix arrives. This will continue into the morning of Monday and a couple inches of accumulation is possible.