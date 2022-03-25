The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Enjoy the early sunshine as Friday starts because rain and snow will be developing from west to east in the late morning and afternoon. Some of the afternoon showers could produce some brief, heavy rain/snow. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s, so snow accumulation shouldn’t be a huge problem as melting will occur during and after any snow comes down. Winds will also become blustery this afternoon and evening out of the west.

Windy and cloudy for your Friday night. The low will be 25 degrees. There will also be some spots of snow flurries that hold on from this afternoon. We’ll keep an eye for communities by the bay such as Door County and Kewaunee County which could have some accumulation over an inch.

Some cloud cover holds on our side of the state Saturday. Some stray flurries are not ruled out completely. It will also be a windy and chilly day with a high of 33 degrees. It’s late in the day when the clouds break up to possibly bring some sunshine, otherwise the clearing will happen through the night. It will be a cold Saturday night with a low of 14 degrees!

Just plain old cold weather for Sunday. Teens in the morning and lower 30s in the afternoon. The good news is that it will be plenty sunny!