The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Chilly out the door Monday morning as clouds cleared in most spots. The sun will shine within some mid and high level cloud cover during the day, along with increasing winds from the SE in the afternoon. The combination of the wind and sun will bring highs into the mid and upper 30s later on!

Around and after 6pm tonight a cold front swinging across the state will bring some showers and gusty winds. The Fox Cities and lakeshore will experience mainly light rain or drizzle, while cooler temperatures to the northwest of Green Bay will bring a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow. Accumulations of snow across the northwoods could be around an inch or two. The low will be around 33 degrees and will rise overnight.

Tomorrow will have clouds in the morning, possibly some isolated flurries or sprinkles. The sun could pop out again by the end of the day. The high Tuesday is 38 degrees.