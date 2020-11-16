Rain/snow mix possible Monday

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The wind has gone way down from Sunday, but a chilly breeze still lingers into Monday. Skies will initially be dry as you get the morning started. Storm Team 5 will be watching a disturbance in our atmosphere will bring a few snow/rain showers across the viewing area, and a few bursts of moderate to heavy snow is possible, and up to an inch of snow accumulation is possible if the snow lasts long enough. The high is 37 degrees – 5 degrees above freezing which could change some snowflakes over to rain.

Tonight, any flakes or sprinkles will drop off leading to a clearing overnight sky. The low is 24 degrees.

Sunshine coming back in a big way for Tuesday. It will be chilly though with a high of 35 degrees!

