The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather is not cooperating with the calendar as unusually chilly temperatures move in along with rain and snow showers!

Tuesday will have mostly cloudy skies and a chance for either rain, snow, or snow pellets from the morning into the evening. Plan on jacket weather as highs will be way below normal in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The normal high is 59 degrees.

After the isolated showers clear in the evening, the clouds will follow that trend and proceed to clear in most spots overnight. That will bring on some cold spring temperatures into tomorrow morning with low and mid 20s. The forecast is 26 degrees for Green Bay, and the record low tomorrow is 26 set back in 1996!

Cold in the morning Wednesday before skies become mostly sunny. That sun takes highs up a notch to 45 degrees. We’ll be watching far southwest sections of our area where there will certainly be more clouds, but not completely ruling out an isolated shower. Most, if not all, will be dry Wednesday.