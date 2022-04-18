The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Snow showers will mix with some rain throughout the day under cloud skies. Highs will remain well below average in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tonight: Scattered snow showers will warp up through the night as skies remain mostly cloudy. Lows will dip to near 30 with a north wind.

Partly sunny skies are forecast on Tuesday with temperatures in the middle 40s. The next chance for rain moves in for the afternoon Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Thursday will bring very nice spring weather to northeast Wisconsin Thursday before more chances for showers and storms enter the forecast Friday and Saturday. Don’t get used to the mild air headed our way because there are strong signs of another dip in temperatures late this month and into early May.