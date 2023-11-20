The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Areas of frost are bringing slippery conditions to a few untreated roads around and north of highway 29 early Monday morning. Otherwise, clouds have thickened up and will take away our sunshine to start the week. It’s possible some sprinkles may form, but a east wind should keep most of the area dry during the day. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Tonight there is a chance for light rain/snow showers, especially after midnight and in our southern counties. Otherwise mostly cloudy with a low of 34 degrees.

Snow accumulation should not be a big problem in the morning tomorrow when we have some rain/snow showers falling, based on where temperatures will be at the time. In the afternoon, rain will pull to the east leaving partly cloudy skies. The high is 45 degrees.