From Storm Team 5…

Overnight, expect cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Rain arrives after 2am and exits by the early afternoon Saturday.

Rainfall amounts are trending toward a 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rainfall. We will have a lull build in Saturday afternoon before cooler air and a wintry mix sweeps through Saturday evening.

We are not expecting much for accumulation, but slick travel will be possible by late Saturday evening.

Breezy and much cooler (but not cold for December) temperatures return for Sunday.