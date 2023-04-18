The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The area of low pressure we had over us yesterday has moved further east, and high pressure built in today getting rid of any leftover cloud cover. Sunny skies remain for the rest of the day before clear skies tonight.

Winds have been fairly breezy today primarily out of the northwest, so we will pull cooler air in for tomorrow. Expect highs here in Green Bay only around 44 degrees.

Low pressure off to our west build in early tomorrow morning bringing out next precip chance. Expect rain/t-storms Green Bay and south from the late afternoon through the evening, and a mix including snow and sleet north of Green Bay through that same time frame.

We dry out until the overnight hours heading into Thursday, when scattered t-storms and rain move in across the board as our temps warm up into the 60s. Expect rain all day Thursday. We wrap up these storms with about an inch total of rain here in Green Bay.