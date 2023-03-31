The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

March going out like a lion today! Watch for slippery conditions up north this morning from last night’s icy/snowy weather. The rest of the area will see the chance for rain.

During the day: Cloudy skies with on/off light rain. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Late afternoon/evening: A round of scattered thunderstorms is expected with soaking rainfall. Rain totals today could be 1 to as much as 3 inches – some localized flooding is possible, and we urge you to keep an eye on your basement sump pumps. The thunderstorms to the south could produce hail or damaging wind gusts.

Tonight, the thunderstorms will depart before midnight, and the parent storm will drop cold air into the state. That is when we will see snow! It will start up north with heavy snow, then shift to the Fox Cities and lakeshore closer to daybreak on Saturday. Plan on the winds to be gusty at this point. The low is 30 degrees.

Blowing snow expected when you wake up Saturday until the late morning or around noon. Winds could gust up around 40 or 50 miles per hour from the north! A general 1 to 3 inches of snow around the Fox Cities and lakeshore. Snow totals increase rapidly the further north you go. 3 to 6 inches immediately northwest of Green Bay, and 6 to 12 inches across the northwoods. There may be communities far north that get over 12 inches of snow depending on how long it lasts.

Saturday afternoon/evening will be much better with clearing skies and dropping winds. The high is 35 degrees.

Warmer on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies, and a high of 46 degrees. There is a chance for rain or wet snow for a time during the day, and most of it should stay north of Green Bay.