The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We begin today mostly cloudy, dry, and very mild. I think we will stay dry until about 11 am when a low-pressure system moves in, and rain showers enter in from the south/west. Expect widespread rain until the evening tonight. In this time period, we will accumulate about a tenth – a half an inch of rainfall. This rain will not be heavy enough to cause any flooding issues.

Into tonight, a cold front drops through and will quickly drop our mild temperatures to below freezing. With those colder temps, we will make an immediate switch over to snow. Snow will be primarily overnight tonight into Friday morning. We will not accumulate much for our areas.

We stay chilly with snow further to the north until Saturday. Passing flurries can be expected in the next few days across the Fox Cities.

Our first official day of spring begins Monday and looks to be absolutely beautiful!