Rain & thunderstorms return Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Widespread rain chances are returning during the second half of Tuesday. The morning will be warm and muggy with some sunshine. Clouds increase this afternoon and our first thunderstorms will pop-up as soon as 1 or 2pm. Showers and thunderstorms will be on/off from the afternoon into the evening.

High temperatures vary across our viewing area with upper 70s by the lake and up north, and middle and upper 80s around the Fox Cities and communities to the south and west. Winds make a NE shift and increase in strength through the day.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening – and more soaking rain through the overnight hours tonight. The low is slated for 57 degrees. NE winds range from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will have scattered showers for at least the morning, with a shot at drying out in the afternoon or evening. Temps will struggle to rise with cool summer day on tap. The high is 64 degrees.