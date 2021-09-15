Rain to wrap up the week, then turning humid this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Look for a mostly clear sky tonight as lows cool into the low to middle 50s with a light south wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies are expected as temperatures away from the water warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will increase out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Clouds increase on Friday which will bring a chance for showers and storms to the area. The rain should be tapering late in the day with highs in the upper 70s. The weekend will begin with highs near average before increasing into the middle 80s with breezy conditions with more humidity. Monday will be a dry and warm day before small rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game - Week Two vs Lions

Locker Room: Inside Skinny - Fantasy Football

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines - Detroit Lions Week Two

Locker Room: Saints loss breakdown

Luxemburg-Casco football coach Neil Seering joins Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh earns impressive win at Northern Michigan

More Weather