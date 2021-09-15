Rain to wrap up the week, then turning humid this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Look for a mostly clear sky tonight as lows cool into the low to middle 50s with a light south wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies are expected as temperatures away from the water warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will increase out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Clouds increase on Friday which will bring a chance for showers and storms to the area. The rain should be tapering late in the day with highs in the upper 70s. The weekend will begin with highs near average before increasing into the middle 80s with breezy conditions with more humidity. Monday will be a dry and warm day before small rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday.