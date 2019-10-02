Rain tonight, more sunshine Friday

Another round of rain showers are moving into the region late this afternoon. Look for a wet evening and overnight as on and off rain showers will be likely. Winds will remain gusty out of the east to northeast at 10-20 mph and lows in the lower 50s.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Southern Oconto, Brown, and Sheboygan counties until 4:00 AM Thursday. High water levels and gusty northeast winds will create minor flooding concerns for areas near the bay of Green Bay and nearby rivers.

Rain showers will taper throughout the day Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will turn out of the west and remain quite breeze at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Highs will be in the 50s or most areas.

Finally by Friday we will see more sunshine making a return with drier weather expected. It will be a cool day with highs only in the middle 50s. Yet another rain chance moves in on Saturday with temperatures staying below average.